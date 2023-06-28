Bossier City Council selects new president and vice president

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At its Tuesday June 27, 2023 regular meeting, the Bossier City Council elected council members Jeff Free and Chris Smith to lead the Bossier City Council effective July 1, 2023 thru June 30, 2024.

Free, who serves District 4 on the city council, was named president and Smith, who serves as councilman-at-large, was elected vice-president.

Following the vote, incoming vice president Chris Smith said a few words of appreciation to his fellow council members.

“As a first term council member and first time being able to serve, I wanted to thank each and every one of you for entrusting me with this leadership position. I hope I serve you well over the next year,” said Smith.

The city council also approved:

Adoption of an ordinance to approve change order #6, #7, & #8 for the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway Phase II Project with J.B. James Construction, LLC for an increase in the amount of $289,099.22 using the 2018 LCDA Bond Fund.

Adoption of an ordinance to approve change order 2 for the City Wide Street Improvements Phase II Project for a total contract price of $1,118,879.21.

Adoption of an ordinance levying Ad Valorem taxes on all property subject to taxation by the City of Bossier City, Louisiana, for the year 2023, and providing the manner of Assessment and collection thereof.