Bossier City Council takes further steps regarding the Jimmie Davis Bridge

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council regular session meeting, the council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing Mayor Thomas H. Chandler to execute a Memorandum of Understanding between the State of Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the Caddo Parish Commission, the City of Shreveport and the City of Bossier City.

Prior to the council voting on this item, Bossier City Councilman At-large Chris Smith said a few words:

“The Jimmie Davis bridge has been probably one of the most anticipated projects for a while. To everybody in Bossier and Shreveport who commutes across it everyday, this is a big need for them. I think at the end of the day we need to recognize that a four lane bridge is the ultimate goal. It is what we want. The linear park kinda caught all of us off guard, but we have worked diligently with Bossier Parish, the City of Shreveport, Caddo Parish, DOTD and the Lieutenant Governor’s office to possibly resolve that. So by passing this, essentially I think that we are exhausting every effort on our part to ensure that a four lane bridge is a reality. Now, we put it in the hands of the Lieutenant Governor,” said Smith.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council approved:

An ordinance amending Ordinance 31 of 2021 increasing the appropriated amount by $400,000.00 using the American Rescue Plan Act Grant to extend the Nanofiltration Pilot Study.

An ordinance authorizing the addition of one Auto Mechanic I position in the Fleet Services Department and amending the General Fund Budget.