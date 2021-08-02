Bossier City Council to Enforce Mask Mandate

In light of the mask mandate announced today by Governor John Bel Edwards, anyone wishing

to attend the Bossier City Council Meeting in person on August 3, 2021 @ 3:00 PM will be

required to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth. Anyone that cannot wear a mask are

welcome to watch the meeting live at Suddenlink Channel 12 and

https://www.bossiercity.org/373/Live-Stream