Bossier City Council to Enforce Mask Mandate

In light of the mask mandate announced today by Governor John Bel Edwards, anyone wishing
to attend the Bossier City Council Meeting in person on August 3, 2021 @ 3:00 PM will be
required to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth. Anyone that cannot wear a mask are
welcome to watch the meeting live at Suddenlink Channel 12 and
https://www.bossiercity.org/373/Live-Stream