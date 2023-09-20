Bossier City Council votes no on term limits

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At its Tuesday September 19, 2023 regular meeting, the Bossier City Council

voted to reject a resolution calling for a special election to be held in the City of Bossier City regarding the adoption of amendments to the current city charter for the City of Bossier City. The vote regarding the resolution was split 3 – 3. Council members Chris Smith, Brian Hammons and Vince Maggio voted in favor of the resolution. Council members David Montgomery, Don Williams and Jeffery Darby voted against the resolution. Councilman Jeff Free was absent from the meeting. The resolution also called for making an application to the State Bond Commission and providing for other matters in connection therewith. Since it was a tie vote, the resolution failed.

The special election resolution resulted from a petition brought forward by the Bossier Term Limits Coalition. The petition called for a special election to be held so that Bossier City voters can cast their ballots with regard to enacting term limits for the Bossier City Council and Bossier City Mayor. At its Tuesday September 5, 2023 regular meeting, the city council voted to approve a resolution authorizing the city attorney to take legal action to determine the validity of the certification of the petition brought forward by the Bossier Term Limits Coalition.

Prior to the Tuesday September 19 meeting vote, Bossier City Council Vice-President Chris Smith asked Bossier City Attorney Charles Jacobs a question in relation to the decertification and declaratory judgment process the city council has gone through with the Bossier Parish Registrar of Voters (Stephanie Agee) in regard to the petition. Councilman Smith asked: “I do have a question for Mr. Jacobs. I guess it was two weeks ago we voted 5-2 for not only asking Ms. Agee to decertify, but also for a declaratory judgment. Given the results of her legal council responding, is the city planning on moving forward with that legal action?”

In response to Councilman Smith’s question, City Attorney Jacobs said: “I am in the process of drafting the petition for declaratory judgment. It should be ready to be filed in approximately ten days to two weeks, as per the resolution passed by the city council at the prior meeting.”

At its Tuesday September 19 meeting, the Bossier City Council also approved:

Adoption of an ordinance to approve Report of Change Order 10 for the Louisiana Tech Research Institute (LTRI) in Bossier City with an increase in project costs of $87,170.17 and to declare the project complete.

Adoption of an ordinance approving a Conditional Use Approval for on premise consumption of high and low content alcohol at an event center, Scene Designs, LLC, located at 1605 Benton Road, Suites B and C, in Bossier City, Louisiana.