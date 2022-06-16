Bossier City Council votes redistricting

On Wednesday, June 15, the Bossier City Council held the last of two public hearings regarding redistricting in Bossier City.

The council voted and passed a resolution for the five-district map with two at-large seats, instead of the seven-district map with no at-large seats.



Bossier City Councilman At-large Chris Smith said “I am in favor of a 5-2 map. It has nothing to do with the seat that I currently hold. I do think it is in the best interest of the citizens of Bossier City. However, like Mr. Darby very eloquently just laid out. I too believe in citizen participation. I would like every citizen to have a voice and a say.”



The district attorney will now draft an ordinance for the council to proceed with the map.



The Bossier City Council held the first public hearing on Monday, June 13 for the purpose of presenting their plans and hearing input from Bossier City residents about the future of Bossier City’s city council districts. Redistricting discussions are required to be held every 10 years as a result of the data revealed by the most recent United States Census.



There two proposed plans for new district maps were as followed:



A five district map with two at-large seats, which aligns with the current district/council makeup.

A seven district map with no at-large seats, which is different than the current council makeup.