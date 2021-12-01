Bossier City Council votes to close railway crossover

At its Tuesday’s November 30, 2021 regular meeting, the Bossier City Council approved a resolution permanently closing Union Pacific railroad crossing on Old Shed Road.

This closure will take place after the construction on the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway is complete.

During Tuesday’s meeting, prior to the council discussing the matter, Bossier City mayor, Tommy Chandler, addressed the council and audience with a statement.

“This project has been in the works for many years and has gone too far. And the city has invested too many tax dollars. We can’t keep looking in the rear view mirror, we need to look forward. I’m in favor of closing the crossing at Old Shed Rd. at the Union Pacific Railroad at the completion of the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway project. And I ask each of you to vote and do that today. So we can move forward for our citizens,” said Chandler.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council approved:

Adoption of an ordinance authorizing the sale of a 2002 E-One Heavy Rescue Truck for Fifty Thousand Dollars ($50,000.00) to Northeast Bossier Fire District #5.

Adoption of an ordinance to declare the completion of the WOBC Utility Relocation at Greenacres Office Park Project by Don Barron Contractor, Inc.