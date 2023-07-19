Bossier City Council votes to seek outside council for term limits

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At its Tuesday July 18, 2023 regular meeting, the Bossier City Council approved a resolution to retain outside council for a legal opinion regarding the enactment of term limits for public officials in Bossier City. The resolution passed with five in support and two in opposition.

Prior to voting on the resolution, Councilman At-Large Chris Smith asked “Why are we even voting on this? If we are not looking to delay, then why are we even voting? We have had this petition for over a week, we could have already gotten this opinion.”

Following Smith’s question, Bossier City Attorney Charles Jacobs said “In order to hopefully avoid expensive, time consuming litigation concerning this issue, then I think a second opinion is prudent. It will cost some money, but it won’t cost nearly what two and a half to three years of litigation would cost the city.”

After making a few other remarks, Smith then asked Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler if he was in favor of continuing to delay the vote passing the resolution.

“During my campaigning for mayor, I ran for term limits. I believe in term limits. And, with all the signatures that have been brought forward and all of the interest of the citizens, I believe that it should be going to the citizens for a vote,” said Chandler.

Over 2,900 Bossier City residents signed the petition to enact term limits. Within the petition, there is a proposition for term limits for the Office of the Mayor and for the Bossier City Council whereby no person shall be eligible for either office for more than three (3) terms and that term limits will apply to all mayors and city council members past and present.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Bossier City Council also approved:

An ordinance to contract Shreveport Communications to provide maintenance for a variety of city systems.

An ordinance authorizing Mayor Thomas H. Chandler to execute the Right of Entry Agreement related to the construction of the new Jimmie Davis Bridge.