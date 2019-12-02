Bossier City councilman happy with safety upgrade from new Airline connections

A Bossier City councilman is happy with safety upgrades from new access to retailers on Airline Drive.

Engineer Mark Hudson gave his monthly project report update Nov. 26 to the Bossier City Council, noting the access drives between the Kroger Marketplace and Walmart Supercenter are complete.

“We have noticed that a lot of people use it,” Hudson told the council.

Councilman Thomas Harvey added that the connections have not only helped improve drivers’ safety, but the safety of foot traffic.

“One thing I don’t think we even took into consideration was how it was going to help with the foot traffic, bicycles, and wheel chairs,” Harvey said. “I’ve seen lots of people using that path. If (pedestrians) wanted to travel over to the fast food chain restaurants they would have to go to Airline Drive and it was a little dangerous. This has improved that immensely for not just vehicles, but the foot traffic.”

