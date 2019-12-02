Bossier City councilman happy with safety upgrade from new Airline connections

A Bossier City councilman is happy with safety upgrades from new access to retailers on Airline Drive.
Engineer Mark Hudson gave his monthly project report update Nov. 26 to the Bossier City Council, noting the access drives between the Kroger Marketplace and Walmart Supercenter are complete.
“We have noticed that a lot of people use it,” Hudson told the council.
Councilman Thomas Harvey added that the connections have not only helped improve drivers’ safety, but the safety of foot traffic.
“One thing I don’t think we even took into consideration was how it was going to help with the foot traffic, bicycles, and wheel chairs,” Harvey said. “I’ve seen lots of people using that path. If (pedestrians) wanted to travel over to the fast food chain restaurants they would have to go to Airline Drive and it was a little dangerous. This has improved that immensely for not just vehicles, but the foot traffic.”
Other projects discussed by Hudson included:
- Innovation Drive – Hudson said the project is coming along, explaining, “All of the water and sewer is in the ground. The culverts have been set in place. This contract runs through August 28 of next year. We’re going to beat the heck out of that.”
- Viking Drive – Viking Drive title work and right of way maps are complete. Hudson said, “Review of those documents in Baton Rouge shouldn’t take too long. After that is done, our appraiser can start visiting with the owners of the 37 different parcels.”
- Coleman Street: Hudson said the project is still fun review in Baton Rouge and it is still set to bid November of next year, adding that he will try to get that moved up.
- Walter O. Bigby Carriageway: Hudson simply stated, “The contractor works hard every single day,” before taking a look at the bigger project. He said there are “lots of moving parts to this portion of the project,” explaining that there are still eight parcels of right of way that haven’t been settled yet.