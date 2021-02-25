Bossier City COVID-19 Briefing – February 25, 2021

In this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker reviews COVID-19 statistics for Bossier Parish. The number of total positive COVID-19 cases is now 12,944 and the number of total deaths has risen to 259 in our parish.

Mayor Walker states that per the Governor of Louisiana we are at an all-time high and we haven’t peaked yet in regards to the COVID-19 positive cases. So far there have been over 500,000 death due to this deadly virus.

Mayor Walker reminds everyone you must make an appointment in order to received your first vaccine, if it is available to you. Mayor Walker urges everyone to follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if sick.

Here is the link to the video: https://youtu.be/19RByBpZ_84