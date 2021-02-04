Bossier City COVID-19 Briefing – February 4, 2020

In this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 briefing, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker reviews COVID-19 statistics for Bossier City and Bossier Parish.

The number of total positive COVID-19 cases is now 12,105 and the number of total deaths has risen to 243.

There are also new variants of this disease and they are seemingly more contagious. Mayor Walker reiterates the importance and value of wearing face masks.

Mayor Walker urges everyone to follow the mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the disease including washing hands, practicing social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and staying home if sick.

Here is the link to the video: