Medical experts have warned that the cold weather will bring more COVID-19 cases. Reviewing COVID-19 statistics for the last week in Bossier Parish, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker says, “The tough months are here.” In this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 video briefing, Mayor Walker highlights the vaccination distribution plans should a vaccine receive final approval and continues to urge everyone to follow prevention and mitigation protocols.

Here is the link to this week’s video briefing.