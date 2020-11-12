Bossier City COVID-19 Video Briefing – November 12, 2020

In this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 video briefing, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker highlights the good news in the fight against COVID-19. In addition to the announcement of a vaccine with a high rate of effectiveness, the State of Louisiana has plateaued in the number of positive cases.

Mayor Walker cautions residents to not to let their guard down during the holidays especially at smaller gatherings that may take place. He also encourages all to continue to follow prevention and mitigation measures saying that wearing a mask is not popular but critical in slowing the spread of the disease.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 211 or visit www.211.org to access information and available resources.

Here is the link to this week’s video briefing.