Bossier City COVID-19 Video Briefing – November 19, 2020

Reviewing COVID-19 statistics for Bossier Parish, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker says that the threat is real and no one can assume that they will not be affected by the virus. In this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 video briefing, Mayor Walker reiterates the importance and value of wearing face masks in public. As the days get colder and the holiday season begins, indoor gatherings could increase the number of positive cases. Mayor Walker cautions residents to not to let their guard down during the holidays.

There will not be a video briefing next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Walker says, “I want to thank all of you for continuing to help us in this war against the spread of the pandemic.”

Here is the link to this week’s video briefing.