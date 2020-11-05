Bossier City COVID-19 Video Briefing – November 5, 2020

In this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 video briefing, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker summarizes the latest developments on the challenge to the Louisiana House of Representatives petition that would end Gov. John Bel Edwards’ emergency proclamations regarding COVID-19.

Mayor Walker also discusses how the cold weather and flu season is compounding concerns about COVID-19. Those personally impacted by COVID-19 can call 211 or visit www.211.org to access information and available resources.

Here is the link to this week’s video briefing.