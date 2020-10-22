Bossier City COVID-19 Video Briefing – October 22, 2020

In this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 video briefing, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker reviews COVID-19 statistics for Bossier Parish noting another significant increase in positive cases from the previous week pushing positive case numbers over 4,000. Mayor Walker addresses contact tracing and offers a resource for those who may be feeling overwhelmed by the pandemic.



Also in this video, Mayor Walker puts to rest questions about Halloween trick-or-treating activities in Bossier City.

Here is the link to this week’s video briefing.

CORRECTION NOTE – While speaking about the upcoming elections, city attorney was listed. It should have been City Judge listed as being on the ballot.