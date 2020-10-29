Bossier City COVID-19 Video Briefing – October 29, 2020

In this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 video briefing, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker briefly addresses the Louisiana House of Representatives petition that would end Gov. John Bel Edwards’ emergency proclamations regarding COVID-19. The petition is being challenged in court. Mayor Walker says, “In the meantime, we will continue to follow the protocols and procedures that are in place until this is resolved judicially.”

Mayor Walker also stressed the importance of cooperating with the contract tracing program while remaining alert to the potential for scams. He reminds residents that the calls are confidential an adds that a contact tracer will never ask for financial information.

Here is the link to this week’s video briefing.