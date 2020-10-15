In this week’s Bossier City COVID-19 video briefing, Mayor Lorenz “Lo” Walker reviews COVID-19 statistics for Bossier Parish noting a significant increase in positive cases from the previous week. He urges all to continue to follow prevention measures and get a flu shot as recommended by your health care provider.

Mayor Walker reminds residents about important upcoming election dates and the proposition to allow sports betting by parish.

He also urges all Bossier citizens to be counted in the 2020 Census. The census deadline has been extended to the end of October. Forms can be filled out online at www.census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.

Here is the link to this week’s video briefing.