Bossier City Debris Removal Plan Well Underway

Mayor Tommy Chandler and Bossier City Director of Public Works Wade Rich reports that crews are working hard to clean debris after the storm. Mr. Rich said that in addition to the debris removal normal trash pick up remains on schedule. In order to get the debris picked up as quick as possible Bossier City has contracted with private contractors to assist with the goal of getting our streets and yards clean so that our citizens can get back to their normal routines. Citizens are asked to please place debris on the curb side and the city will pick it up. Debris removal is limited to downed trees, limbs and wood brought down by the storm. Mayor Chandler says that he understands “the disruption and frustration from the aftermath of the storm but encourages citizens to please be patient and since the work has began he assures citizens that help is on the way.” All other garbage such as lost food, trash and other perishables from the storm can still be taken to the city dump site. The address is 3223 Old Shed road.