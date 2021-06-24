Bossier City Detectives Arrest Two for Attempted First Degree Murder, Drug Charges

On the afternoon of June 19, 2021, Bossier City Police responded to report of a shooting at 210 John Wesley Boulevard. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The Bossier City Fire Department transported him to the Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where he is recovering today.



Detectives with the Violent Crime Unit identified two suspects in the shooting, 23-year old Samantha Williams of Shreveport, LA, and 26-year old Lewilliam Adger, of Princeton, LA. On Monday, Williams was taken into custody on warrants for attempted first degree murder. Today, Adger was booked into the Bossier City jail on warrants for attempted first degree murder, possession of schedule I (methamphetamine), monetary instrument abuse, and on a fugitive warrant for the Shreveport Police Department. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force located Adger traveling in an SUV in Shreveport and initiated a vehicle stop with the assistance of the Shreveport Police Department. Shreveport police followed the vehicle into Bossier City. The driver pulled over at the intersection of Diamond Jacks Boulevard near I-20 where police took Adger into custody.



During the course of the attempted murder investigation detectives collected evidence that the victim was inside of a vehicle with Williams and Adger attempting to make a $100 purchase of methamphetamine when he was shot in the chest by Adger. Adger and Williams then fled in the vehicle leaving the victim in the parking lot of the business.



The investigation is ongoing.