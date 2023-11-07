Bossier City Domino’s® to Offer 20% Off Veteran’s Day Deal

On Saturday, Nov. 11,locally-ownedDomino’s located at 1002 Johnson St., in Bossier City, is offering 20% off carryout and delivery orders to thank Veterans for their service to our country. Customers who present a valid veteran or military identification card in-store or upon delivery can receive this deal.

“We want to show Veterans in our community that we recognize and appreciate the sacrifices they have made,” said Glenn Muller, Bossier City Domino’s franchise owner. “Offering this discount is the least we can do to show our gratitude.”

To view the coupon code and place an order at Domino’s in Bossier City, customers can visit www.dominos.com or call 318-747-9303.