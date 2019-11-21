Bossier City expects significant growth numbers

Bossier City officials are expecting to see more growth next year.

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council meeting, the council approved a resolution to support the 2020 U.S. Census to be taken in the City of Bossier City.

Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer Pam Glorioso said she hopes the 2020 Census results will show significant growth in Bossier City compared to the last time the census was taken.

“We hope the 2020 Census numbers will show a couple more thousand for the City and a couple more for the Parish. The last roll around showed a 15% growth for the parish and we were a little over 6% for the city, and that was 10 years ago,” said Glorioso.

Glorioso also said that she is currently putting together a committee to help get the word out about the upcoming census.

“We will be putting together a community outreach committee. I’m composing that committee right now,” said Glorioso.

Other business discussed during the council meeting included: