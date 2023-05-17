Bossier City Farmers Market 2023: Open Now Until November

The Bossier City Farmers Market has returned with a strong Spring opening each Saturday since April and will continue through November (with no breaks) in the South parking lot of the Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City. Visitors can get fresh fruits and vegetables and other handmade goods by shopping at the Bossier City Farmers Market while supporting the local community.

There are over 100 vendors this year. There are varieties of homemade jams, salsas, honey, jellies, and pickles. Food trucks and vendors offer hot meals to market goers, including tamales, smoked BBQ, boudin, and other classic southern comfort foods. Locals and visitors can refresh with hand-squeezed lemonade, shaved ice, or a real fruit smoothie. Handmade soaps, flower arrangements, kettle corn, seasoning blends, coffee, and more are also available.

“The Shreveport-Bossier farmers market is the perfect way to showcase the hard work of area farmers, local vendors, and their homegrown, home-made products,” said Stacy Brown, president and CEO of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. “Not only is the market an easy way to grow our local economy and show community support, but it is also a time to make new friends, hear live music, and celebrate the heart of our two cities.”

This family-friendly event is free, open to the public, and welcomes leashed pets.

For more information and event updates, follow Bossier City Farmers Market on Facebook, or send an email to bossiercityfarmersmarket@gmail.com.