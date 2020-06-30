Bossier City Farmers Market to be held Saturday

Celebrate freedom this Saturday morning at the Bossier City Farmers Market! 60+ Vendors and Food Trucks. Live Music-Kids Activities-Free Parking-Free Admission



Look for a wealth of local fresh veggies and fruits, food trucks, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, handmade soap, pickles, flowers, bread, pies, tamales, kettle corn, beef jerky, BBQ, pet treats, handmade jewelry, art, candles, seasoning blends, crafts, shaved ice, fresh squeezed lemonade, real fruit smoothies, pizza, and much more!



Enjoy fresh local produce and goodies only found at the Bossier City Farmers Market, while shopping in a safe “Social Distancing” environment. Vendors will wear masks, and public handwashing stations are located throughout the market. Spacious layout to allow more room to walk around. Just park right next to the market, and start shopping. Easy!



Please come support your local community, and invite your friends and family to come to the market and do some shopping. Don’t forget we’re Pet Friendly!



Located at 2950 E. Texas St. on the south side of Pierre Bossier Mall. (I-20 & Airline/ Airline & E. Texas). We look forward to seeing you there!



