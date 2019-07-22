Bossier City Fire Department accepting applications for firefighters

The Bossier City Fire Department is currently accepting applications for firefighters. The starting pay for this position is $37,416 per year.

Candidates become eligible to receive state supplemental pay of an additional $500 per month after they complete one year on the job. Emergency Medical Technician incentive pay is also available for those who qualify.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and successfully pass a civil service test along with medical, psychological and physical fitness exams. They must also possess a valid Louisiana driver’s license and have completed a standard high school education or equivalent.

The Bossier City Fire Department provides traditional fire and EMS services as well as fire investigations, Hazardous Materials Operations, SWAT, Bomb Squad, high-angle and confined space rescue, water rescue, Fire Prevention, public education programs, and fire inspections. The BCFD also has a training academy, a communications division, and a fire maintenance division.

Bossier City Fire Department employees are offered medical and dental coverage with optional dependent coverage available. Other benefits include a tax-deferred savings plan, retirement plan, paid vacation days, paid holidays, military leave, and sick leave.

The current deadline for applications is July 25, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. After turning in an application, approved candidates will be notified by the Bossier City Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board via U.S. mail of the date, time and location for a civil service exam that they must take.

Application forms and information regarding qualifications are available for downloading at http://www.bossierfire.com/186/Career-Opportunities. Forms may also be picked up at the Bossier City Fire Department, 620 Benton Road Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.