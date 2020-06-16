Bossier City Fire Department and LSU Health Shreveport to host Community COVID-19 testing event

Bossier City Fire Department and LSU Health Shreveport Partner to Host Community COVID-19 Testing Event







Bossier City, La. (June 16, 2020) – The Bossier City Fire Department and the Emerging Viral Threat Lab at LSU Health Shreveport are partnering to host a community COVID-19 testing event on Thursday, June 18 in Bossier City. The Bossier City Fire Department (BCFD) originally collaborated with the EVT Lab at LSUHS in April so that firefighters could be trained on how to conduct COVID-19 testing allowing them to test their employees for the virus and antibodies. The EVT Lab provided the BCFD with over 400 COVID-19 test kits.







Now Bossier firefighters will be serving as swabbers for the public extending their role in addressing COVID-19. Testing will take place at Bossier High School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be free of charge. Those who come to the testing site will stay in their car for the duration of the process to limit their exposure to others. Swabbing is conducted on-site and the samples are properly stored on the Partners in Wellness van to be brought back to LSU Health Shreveport for processing by the Emerging Viral Threat (EVT) Lab. Test results will be submitted to medical provider for this testing site on or before June 22.







Bossier City Fire Chief Brad Zagone says, “We are happy to help provide this testing opportunity to our community as part of our shared commitment to public health and safety. We are stronger together. The Bossier City Fire Department appreciates the continued partnership of LSU Health Shreveport in the fight against COVID-19.”







“LSU Health Shreveport is grateful for a long and steadfast partnership with the City of Bossier. Working with the Bossier City Fire Department to provide COVID-19 testing is another example of our aligned goals to serve the community,” stated LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G. E. Ghali.







Details for COVID-19 Test Site in Bossier:



· Date: Thursday, June 18

· Time: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

· Location: Bossier High School (777 Bearkat Dr., Bossier City, LA 71111)

· Please bring a valid ID. Bring an insurance card if applicable.

· Pre-registration is not required for this testing site. If you do not have a doctor’s order or a Primary Care Physician, medical staff will be available to provide an assessment and doctor’s order with your consent.





“On behalf of LSU Health Shreveport, I want to thank Inferno Manufacturing Corporation and the Committee of 100 for their financial support which made the testing at Bossier High School possible,” shared Dr. Jennifer Singh, Medical Director for the LSU Health Shreveport Mobile COVID-19 Community Outreach Team.







To date, the Louisiana Department of Health reports there have been 513 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bossier City.