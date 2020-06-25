Bossier City Fire Department to begin using new CPR device today

The Bossier City Fire Department is training to use EleGARD, a new device that assists in delivering CPR and potentially provides the opportunity for greater positive outcomes.

Bossier City Fire Department is the first in Louisiana to adopt EleGARD Patient Positioning System to potentially improve survival from sudden cardiac arrest.

The Elevated CPR method is a technologically-advanced technique for performing device-assisted head up CPR that incorporates lifting the head, heart, and thorax in a multi-level elevation, in a timed sequence, in conjunction with best practice resuscitation protocols.

Starting today, The Bossier City Fire Department will have the EleGARD on every fire truck and ambulance to use if needed.

“We’re excited about this. We are very fortunate that our Mayor and City Council support the fire department the way they do. They give us the funds to be able to do these kinds of projects. We’re able to do things that some departments can’t. But we’re doing it to increase survival outcomes in the city,” said Bossier City Fire Department Chief of EMS Jeffrey Watson.