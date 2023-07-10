Bossier City Fire Recruits to Make a 7 Mile “Unity Run” – As They Prepare to Graduate

Twenty weeks ago applicants for the Bossier City Fire Department came together to begin

training to become Firefighters. They came in as strangers, but they will be graduating on

Wednesday as sisters and brothers… Family. On Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. these recruits will

complete their training from the Academy with a show of Unity the same way that they started

it… TOGETHER.



Led by their Training Officers the 12 Recruits that were fortunate enough to complete their

training will run from the Training Academy at 5850 Shed Road to Central Fire Station at 620

Benton Rd. Fire Chief Brad Zagone said “that in order to be a Firefighter and face the many

incidents that you see everyday our members must be mentally and physically at their best.”

This Unity run will show our citizens that our Firefighters are in excellent shape and prepared to

respond when called upon to do so. Mayor Tommy Chandler said that “these recruits will play a

major role in providing Public Safety for our City and I am very proud of them.” As a show of

their pride and support Fire Chief Brad Zagone and Mayor Tommy Chandler will be present to

greet and congratulate the class as they complete their run. The recruits will be escorted by a Fire

and Police Unit to provide for their safety during the run.