Monday, February 12, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Bossier City Fire Recruits to make their Annual “Unity Run” before Graduation

by Stacey Tinsley
written by Stacey Tinsley 0 comment

In the life of a Firefighter one of the most challenging and memorable experiences of their career is the time spent and the relationships established during their time at the Fire Academy. Not all Recruits make it through the Academy but those who do will leave with memories and experiences that will last and be cherished throughout their career. There are many important lessons taught while in the Academy. Two of the most important lessons taught are… Service to Community and Unity. As a show of their commitment and their physical preparation to serve the Citizens of Bossier City the Bossier Fire Academy at the end of the Academy does a “Unity Run.” This is a seven mile run that begins at the Training Academy 5150 Shed Road and ends at Central Fire Station at 620 Benton Rd. There are eleven Recruits graduating from the Academy. The purpose of this run is to show our Citizens and remind our Recruits that, like the Academy the run will be challenging but they are well trained and prepared to do it, and more importantly also like the Academy the Recruits will be led by their Training Officer and they will begin and end the run… “Together.”

This run will take place on Tuesday February 13, 2024 beginning at the Academy at 7:30 a.m. and will finish around 8:30 a.m..

You may also like

Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police join forces for Sobriety Checkpoint

Bossier City Fire Department to Graduate 11 Recruits at Academy Graduation

Plays focused on African-American history coming to the LSUS stage

Winners announced at the 2024 Junior Science and Humanities Symposium at LSUS

NEW ORLEANS “ON THE CLOCK” TO HOST 2025 SUPER BOWL

Speaker Johnson Invites LA High School Students to Participate in Congressional Art Competition

About Us

We’re a media company. We promise to tell you what’s new in the parts of modern life that matter. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo. Sed consequat, leo eget bibendum sodales, augue velit.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police join forces for Sobriety Checkpoint

Recent Articles

Bossier City Fire Department to Graduate 11 Recruits at Academy Graduation
Plays focused on African-American history coming to the LSUS stage
Winners announced at the 2024 Junior Science and Humanities Symposium at LSUS

Featured

Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police join forces for Sobriety Checkpoint
Bossier City Fire Department to Graduate 11 Recruits at Academy Graduation
Plays focused on African-American history coming to the LSUS stage
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign