Bossier City Fire Recruits to make their Annual “Unity Run” before Graduation

In the life of a Firefighter one of the most challenging and memorable experiences of their career is the time spent and the relationships established during their time at the Fire Academy. Not all Recruits make it through the Academy but those who do will leave with memories and experiences that will last and be cherished throughout their career. There are many important lessons taught while in the Academy. Two of the most important lessons taught are… Service to Community and Unity. As a show of their commitment and their physical preparation to serve the Citizens of Bossier City the Bossier Fire Academy at the end of the Academy does a “Unity Run.” This is a seven mile run that begins at the Training Academy 5150 Shed Road and ends at Central Fire Station at 620 Benton Rd. There are eleven Recruits graduating from the Academy. The purpose of this run is to show our Citizens and remind our Recruits that, like the Academy the run will be challenging but they are well trained and prepared to do it, and more importantly also like the Academy the Recruits will be led by their Training Officer and they will begin and end the run… “Together.”

This run will take place on Tuesday February 13, 2024 beginning at the Academy at 7:30 a.m. and will finish around 8:30 a.m..