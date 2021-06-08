Bossier City Firefighter Recruits Graduate Academy

The Bossier City Fire Department welcomes six new firefighters to the ranks. The new firefighters celebrated their graduation in person with family and friends during a ceremony held Tuesday evening at the Bossier Civic Center.



The cadets began their journey to become firefighters in December of 2020. Their six months of training included classroom and practical instruction in live fire suppression, hazardous materials, emergency medical services, and emergency rescue.



Guest speaker, Fire Captain and Assistant Chaplain, Matt Kinney, asked the graduates, “How do you want to be remembered?” “Be proud to be a Bossier City fireman and take it with you throughout your career.” “Let them say when you retire that you were one of the good ones and that they want to mirror your career because you set the example.”



Fire Chief Brad Zagone administered the firefighter’s oath to the new firefighters as their friends and families looked on.



Following the ceremony, the new firefighters were assigned to their respective shifts on the fire line.