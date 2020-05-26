Bossier City firefighter recruits graduate academy via Zoom

From the Bossier City Fire Department:



The Bossier City Fire Department welcomed eight new firefighters to the ranks Friday. The new firefighters graduated with family and friends during a brief ceremony held online from the Bossier City Fire Training Center.

The cadets began their journey to become firefighters in December of 2019. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, cadets completed their training with safety precautions such as social distancing and wearing masks. The cadets have overcome obstacles that no academy class has ever faced in the history of the Bossier City Fire Department. Their five and half months of training included classroom and practical instruction in live fire suppression, hazardous materials, emergency medical services, and emergency rescue among other areas. Cadets completed the latter part of their classroom training online.



Fire Chief Brad Zagone administered the oath to the new Bossier City firefighters with Bossier City Fire Department personnel in attendance and family and friends joining the graduation through Zoom. Chief Zagone told graduates that they are a part of one of the best fire department families and encouraged them to learn from the experiences of their fellow firefighters.



The graduates are Dustin Barron, Bradley Bockhaus, LaDarius Rasberry, Cameron Pea, Tucker Fulco, Brian Garcia, John Schimberg, and Anthony Richard.

Following the ceremony, the new firefighters were assigned to their respective shifts on the fire line.

