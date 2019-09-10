Bossier City firefighter recruits graduate academy

The Bossier City Fire Department welcomed 12 new firefighters to the ranks this week. The new firefighters celebrated their graduation with family and friends at a ceremony held at the Bossier Civic Center Monday evening.

The cadets began their journey to become firefighters in April. Their five months of training includes classroom and practical instruction in live fire suppression, hazardous materials, emergency medical services, and emergency rescue among other areas.

Fire Chief Brad Zagone administered the oath to the new Bossier City firefighters with Bossier City Mayor Lorenz Walker and Bossier City Fire Department personnel in attendance. Guest speaker, Senator Ryan Gatti told the audience, “The last few words of our national anthem are a question. Oh, say does that star-spangled banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave? If we still have that flag flying, it means we have patriots that are stepping up to answer the call to be first responders. That’s why today is a big deal.”

The new firefighters are Robert Apperley, Jessica Barron, Austin Beck, Walker Bell, Victoria Cunningham, Dylan Elliott, Brandon Hughes, Peyton Jordon, Kylee McVey, Angelo Perez, Ryley Snellgrove, and Tyler Walker. Following the ceremony, the new firefighters were assigned to their respective shifts on the fire line.