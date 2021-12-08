Bossier City Firefighters Local 1051 to host fish fry for Melissa Kinney

Bossier City Firefighters Local 1051 will be hosting a fish fry fundraiser for Melissa Kinney on Thursday December 9, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Liberty Garden at the Bossier City Municipal Complex on Benton Road.



Bossier City Firefighters will be selling fried fish plates (with fries, hushpuppies and drink) to raise money for Melissa Kinney as she battles Stage 3 colon cancer.



WHEN: THURSDAY DECEMBER 9TH, 2021



TIME: 11AM – 1PM



WHERE: BOSSIER CITY MUNICIPAL COMPLEX (NEAR LIBERTY GARDEN)



PRICE: $10 MINIMUM DONATION IS REQUESTED PER PLATE



NOTE: FOR LARGE ORDERS, PLEASE CALL AHEAD 318-564-2662