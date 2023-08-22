Bossier City Garbage Drop off Location Closed on Friday will Re-open Saturday Morning

The City of Bossier City Public Works Department is sad to announce that a respected and

valued member of the Dept. has passed away. The Bossier City Drop-off location at 3223 Old

Shed Rd. will be closed to allow family and co-workers a time of observance. The location will

be closed Friday 8-25-2023 from 7a.m. – 4p.m. and will reopen on Saturday at 7:00 a.m. We

regret any inconvenience that this closure might cause. If you have any questions regarding this

matter please call 318-741-8402.