Bossier City has a new CAO

At its Wednesday September 8, 2021 regular meeting, the Bossier City Council unanimously approved Amanda Nottingham as the City of Bossier City’s new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

“I can’t wait to get to work for the citizens of Bossier. I look forward to working with the mayor on our vision, getting short term goals, long term goals and how we can move Bossier forward. We got a great foundation and I’m excited to build on that,” said Nottingham.

The Council was scheduled to vote on making Nottingham interim CAO, but during the meeting Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler asked the council to vote on approving Nottingham for the position permanently.

Mayor Chandler also asked the council to approve paying Nottingham the same as the previous CAO. The council unanimously agreed to both of the mayor’s requests pertaining to the new CAO.

“I am so glad that all of the council all supported my decision to nominate her and they approved it. I really appreciate them,” said Chandler.

Nottingham’s prior background includes experience as an educator, serving as director for North Louisiana Right to Life, and serving as the legislative liaison for District 9 State Representative Dodie Horton.