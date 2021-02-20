Bossier City issues statement updating water conditions

Bossier City, LA – Mayor Lo Walker and City of Bossier’s Utility Department is requesting as outdoor temperatures rise above 32 degrees on Saturday that all customers suspend the use of any water which may be dripping in their properties for freeze prevention. Please turn any water that is running off. The temperatures for the next coming days will be above 32 and will not require any freeze prevention. This will allow for improved water system pressure. We are repairing city water main services as they are reported and have fixed 7 water main leaks.



The city continues to cut-off customers water service when requested. We have turned off approximately, 1200 water services today and continue to do about 300-400 per day. To request water turn off service, please call 741-8371.



We request that all customers who are users of the City’s water system, continue to maintain the boil advisory, which is in place until the system is allowed to regain full pressure and proper testing can take place to assure the normal water quality and quantity are obtained.

