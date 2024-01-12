Bossier City Joins the State and Other Cities in Preparing Citizens for Winter Weather

The State of Louisiana offers an Emergency Declaration for the state due to the Winter storm. As the Artic Blast from Winter Storm Gerri approaches Bossier City Officials encourage citizens to prepare. Citizens are encouraged to protect people, pets, pipes and plants. This weekend and into next week it is forecasted that our area will face bitter cold. Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler is encouraging citizens to stay off the roads and to prepare for the weather to come. Citizens are encouraged to let their water run at a small steady stream and to wrap and insulate their pipes to protect them from the frigid cold. A warming shelter in Bossier City will be set up at the Stonewall Baptist Church at 807 Eatman and Bossier City Fire and Utilities stand ready to help to turn off water if needed. As citizens prepare for the cold also be prepared for possible power outages. Mayor Chandler encourages all citizens to stay warm and stay safe as the temperature drops below freezing and remains there for several days.