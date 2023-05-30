Bossier City Juvenile Division: Requesting Assistance in locating a runaway Juvenile.

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the Public’s assistance in locating a runaway

juvenile.



On May 2, 2023, 16 year old Dayna Zoey Bogany ran away from a local youth shelter. Dayna goes by Zoey and is a black female, with black and blonde braids. She is approximately 5’3 and 145 lbs. Dayna Zoey was last seen in Minden La. She also suffers bi-polar, multiple personality disorder, and

schizophrenia. Dayna Zoey’s family is concerned for her wellbeing due to her not being able to take her medications.



