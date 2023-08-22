Bossier City Lions Club Revises Jamboree Schedule

Due to the extreme heat, the Bossier City Lions Club has adjusted the times for the Football

Jamboree on Friday, August 25 at the Airline High Stadium by 30 minutes. The revised schedule

is as follows:

4:30 p.m. – Gates open (teams warm up and bands arrive)

4:45 p.m. – Pre-game music by Airline and Haughton Bands

5:05 p.m. – Teams clear the field

5:40 p.m. – Welcome to Jamboree by announcer

5:45 p.m. – Flag raised by Airline High School Junior AFROTC Color Guard

5:46 p.m. – National Anthem by Airline High School Band

6:00 p.m. – Pre-game performance by Haughton Dance Line

6:05 p.m. – Presentation of Airline and Haughton Jamboree Queens

6:10 p.m. – Teams re-enter the field

6:15 p.m. – Kick-off of First Game (Airline vs. Haughton)

6:50 p.m. – Half-time Performance by Airline Dance Line

6:55 p.m. – Welcome by Lion President Robert Schwartz

7:00 p.m. – Second Half Kick-off

7:40 p.m. – Presentation of Plain Dealing and Bossier High Jamboree Queens

7:45 p.m. – Kick-off of Second Game – (Plain Dealing vs. Bossier)

8:20 p.m. – Half-time

8:30 p.m. – Second Half Kick-off – Bossier vs. Plain Dealing

9:00 p.m. – Pre-game Performance by Parkway Dance Line

9:10 p.m. – Presentation of Benton and Parkway Jamboree Queens

9:15 p.m. – Kick-off of Third game – (Benton vs. Parkway)

9:45 p.m. – Half-time Performance by Benton Dance Line

9:55 p.m. – Second Half Kick-off



NOTE: Times listed after the first game will be adjusted as needed. Every attempt will be made

to stay on this schedule. Games will proceed if previous games end ahead of schedule.