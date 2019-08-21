Bossier City looks at building fire, active shooter training facility

Bossier City Council are considering constructing a facility that would offer fire and active shooter training.

At Tuesday’s regular council meeting, councilmen discussed an ordinance to fund construction of a multi-story Joint Public Safety Training Tower with a Fire Training Simulator and Active Shooter Training Facility.

The new constructed tower would facilitate emergency response scenario training for both fire and police including officers, enhanced special operations officers, and special operations paramedics.

One key feature of the new potential training tower is that fire and smoke training can be done without exposure of public safety personnel to carcinogens and the inherent medical risk associated with that exposure.

If approved, the ordinance would appropriate $1.4 million from the Land Acquisition Fund for the facility.

The facility would be built at the current Bossier City Emergency Training Center, 5850 Shed Rd.

Further discussion of the project will take place at the next Bossier Parish City Council meeting.