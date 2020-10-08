Bossier City Makers Fair postponed until next Saturday 10-17-20

The Bossier City Makers Fair is postponed until next Saturday 10/17/20. With the threat of Hurricane Delta, and the forecast for severe heavy downpours and dangerous high winds over the weekend, we unfortunately have to postpone the Bossier City Makers Fair until next Saturday 10/17/20. The event times will still be from 10am-6pm at the Louisiana Boardwalk, but with a new date of Saturday 10/17/20

The largest gathering of handmade goods in the Ark-La-Tex! 125+ Handmade Makers, Artists, Homemade Entrepreneurs, Crafters, Food Trucks, Kids Activities, and more will be at the LOUISIANA BOARDWALK from 10AM-6PM on Saturday 10/17/20. With FREE Admission, FREE Park, and LIVE Music in an open air, social distancing environment. Bring the entire family! See you there!



Join the Facebook event here- https://www.facebook.com/events/502840296996772/

www.BossierCityMakersFair.com