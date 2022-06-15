Bossier City man arrested for attempted second degree murder

Officers with the Bossier City Police Department have arrested an 18-year-old man for

shooting a Bossier City man multiple times just before noon.



At 11:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting on Boone Street near Nattin Street

where they found a black male lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.



During their initial investigation, Laterence Jurell Arkansas, 18, who lives on John Wesley

Boulevard, was identified as the shooter in this incident. Officers began to search for

Arkansas who was later found at 2:14 p.m. at an apartment in the 400 block of John Wesley

Blvd. Arkansas was taken into custody after the incident.



“I would like to thank all law enforcement officers for their dedication and for the quick

apprehension of a violent criminal,” said Chief Estess. “Our community is safer this evening

due to the commitment of our local law enforcement officers.”



Arkansas was booked into the Bossier City Jail and charged with one count of Attempted

Second Degree Murder, one count of Illegal Use of a Weapon, and one count of Aggravated

Criminal Property Damage. His bond is set at $545,000.



The victim is currently receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries at Ochsner LSU

Medical Center.