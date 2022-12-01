Bossier City Man Arrested for Distributing Child Pornography

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bossier City man for the

distribution of child pornography.



Jacob Cade Robinson of the 2300 block of Tallgrass Circle in Bossier City, was taken

into custody on November 29 at his place of business after detectives received a cyber tip

regarding his internet usage. Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at his residence

where they found a pornographic image on one of his electronic devices. Robinson was arrested

and charged with one count of Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles.



Robinson was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $50,000 bond.



This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding crimes against

children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.