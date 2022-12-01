Bossier City Man Arrested for Distributing Child Pornography

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bossier City man for the
distribution of child pornography.
Jacob Cade Robinson of the 2300 block of Tallgrass Circle in Bossier City, was taken
into custody on November 29 at his place of business after detectives received a cyber tip
regarding his internet usage. Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at his residence
where they found a pornographic image on one of his electronic devices. Robinson was arrested
and charged with one count of Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles.
Robinson was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a $50,000 bond.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding crimes against
children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.