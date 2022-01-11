Bossier City man arrested for kidnapping, sexual battery

A Bossier City man was arrested for kidnapping two juvenile girls and illegally touching one of the victims, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator. Jeremy Mathew Paine, 25, of the 2000 block of Rodney Street, was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a warrant obtained by Caddo Sheriff’s Det. Ray Saunders for simple kidnapping, felony sexual battery, and misdemeanor sexual battery. Paine was at a relative’s house in Caddo Parish on December 23 when he left with two juveniles to go to the store; however, he never went to the store and instead drove around south Caddo Parish while he committed a sexual battery upon one of the victims. The girls were able to escape and run to a nearby residence when Paine parked his vehicle in a church parking lot and walked behind the building. Patrol deputies responded to the scene and arrested Paine that night for DWI. Further investigation by Saunders led to the additional charges.