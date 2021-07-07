Bossier City Man Arrested for Possessing Child Pornography

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested a local man following a tip from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.



Gary Mann, 60 years old, of the 1200 block of Dudley Lane of Bossier City, was arrested July 7, 2021, on probable cause by detectives for Pornography Involving Juveniles. He was charged with 17-counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles, one count of Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine), and one count of Drug Paraphernalia. Detectives say Mann could be facing additional charges pending the outcome of their investigation.



While executing the search warrant on child pornography investigation involving Mann, two other men were arrested.

Cahlil Keener was arrested for one count of Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) and one count of Drug Paraphernalia. Jamie Scott was arrested for one count of Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) and one count of Resisting an Officer.



All three men are booked in the Bossier-Maximum Security Facility. Bond has not been set.