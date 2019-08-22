Bossier City man arrested for rape

A Bossier City man was arrested Thursday afternoon on rape charges.

David McFarlin, 56, of the 300 block of Green Acres Blvd. in Bossier City, was charged with first degree rape involving a sexual assault of another person that occurred at a Bossier City tavern in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Following a thorough investigation by Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives that began early Thursday morning, McFarlin was arrested and booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility this afternoon. Bond is pending.

The investigation is still ongoing.