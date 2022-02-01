Bossier City Man Arrested for the Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Videos

Bossier Sheriff detectives arrested a local man for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images.



Joshua Acosta, 24, of the 2600 block of Village Lane in Bossier City, was arrested on Jan. 31, after detectives executed a search warrant and an arrest warrant at his residence. The search warrant/arrest warrant was obtained from a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) team.



Detectives seized two electronic devices while executing the search warrant at Acosta’s residence. After his arrest, he was taken to the detective’s office where he cooperated with the investigation. There he confessed to downloading and sharing multiple videos and images containing child sexual abuse.



This matter is still under investigation. Detectives say Acosta may be facing more charges after they conduct a thorough forensic investigation into his electronic devices.



Acosta was arrested and charged with two counts of the Pornography Involving Juveniles. He was booked into the Bossier Max on a $150,000 bond.



Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the aid of the latest technology, the ICAC team, and the Attorney General’s Office, those who would prey on children.



Detectives encourage anyone with information regarding crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.