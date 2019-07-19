Bossier City man arrested for threatening wife with gun

A Bossier City man was arrested late Thursday night for holding his wife at gunpoint during a domestic altercation.

Justine A. McMutry, 29, who had been living in Georgia, was visiting his estranged wife’s residence at the 3200 block of Grand Lake Drive in the Legacy subdivision. Late Thursday night, Bossier deputies responded to the residence for a domestic altercation in progress. The victim informed Bossier dispatchers that McMutry had held her against the counter and placed a pistol to her neck.

Bossier patrol deputies and K-9 deputies were dispatched to the residence. They ordered McMutry to exit the residence and lay on the ground; he complied with the deputies’ commands and was taken into custody without incident.

While searching the residence, deputies found morphine in a pill bottle, drug paraphernalia, and the handgun belonging to McMutry. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault (with a Firearm/Domestic Violence), Possession of Schedule II (Morphine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was then transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facitliy for booking; bond is pending.