Bossier City man arrested on sexual battery charges involving juveniles

From the Bossier City Police Department:



Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department Juvenile Crimes Unit arrested a man on two charges of sexual battery and one count of indecent behavior with juveniles. Stacey Glenn Wilhite, 52 years old, of Bossier City was taken into custody on a warrant on Friday, July 31, 2020.

During the investigation, detectives found evidence that Wilhite had sexual contact with two juvenile victims under the age of 13. Wilhite was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Correctional Facility on a $200,000 bond.