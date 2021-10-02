Bossier City man bas been arrested for child desertion

A Bossier City man was arrested on Saturday, October 2, for child desertion when his two-year-old son was found wandering around unsupervised at Pecan Valley Mobile Home Park in Bossier City.

The child was found at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

After investigation, Triston Whorton, the child’s father, was arrested for Child Desertion in this case. His two-year-old son was wandering around unsupervised while the arrestee was playing video games. Officers located the arrestee 3 hours after initial contact with the child.