Bossier City man charged for child, animal porn possession

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have charged a Bossier City man with possession of child pornography and animal/human pornography.

Ross A. Jones, 23, of the 2200 block of Shumark Trail in Bossier City, was arrested July 15 and charged with six counts of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles and three counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal. While conducting an investigation of a domestic abuse case, Bossier detectives used digital forensics and found on Jones’ cell phone numerous nude images of juveniles involved in sexual acts. They also found images of animals engaged in sexual activity with humans.

Jones was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where he faces a total $300,000 bond. Detectives are continuing their investigation

“This is another unfortunate example of crimes of depravity and deviancy,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “If you possess, transfer or manufacture child pornography or any type of animal/human porn, our detectives will conduct a thorough investigation using some of the best digital forensics tools available. You will be caught. You will be jailed.”